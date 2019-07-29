Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, August 18, 2019
"2911" - Ten finalists go head-to-head for a $100,000 prize on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, AUG. 18 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. This week's videos include a music montage featuring people terrified while on amusement park rides and people saying funny things while under anesthesia. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 01/06/19)
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
