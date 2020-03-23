Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, April 12, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"3008" - It's a Thanksgiving celebration on "America's Funniest Home Videos," including a woman who is grossed out by having to prepare a turkey for dinner and a little boy who is thankful for dinosaurs; plus, selfies gone wrong and people getting scared, SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/17/19)In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.