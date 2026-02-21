Ken Ludwig’s DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Opens at The Avalon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A timeless love story arrives in Uptown Marysville Friday as Avalon Productions will present Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise at The Avalon Theatre.

Opening February 27, this heartfelt World War II romance runs for one weekend only, through Sunday, March 1.

Beautifully crafted by acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo), this play tells the true story of two strangers brought together by circumstance... and by letters. Jack, a reserved and principled military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins corresponding with Louise, a spirited aspiring actress pursuing her dreams in New York City. What starts as a simple introduction arranged by their parents soon blossoms into a deeply personal exchange filled with humor, vulnerability, and growing affection.

As the uncertainty of war casts a long shadow over their lives, Jack and Louise's letters become a lifeline. Across miles and months, their words bridge distance and doubt, revealing a romance that proves love can endure even in the most fragile of times.

Bringing this intimate two-person story to life are Matthew Benedek as Jack and Lucy Hoy as Louise. The pair's real-life relationship adds warmth and authenticity to their onstage connection, making each exchanged letter feel immediate and genuine. Under the direction of The Avalon Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie, Dear Jack, Dear Louise forms a moving portrait of the highs and lows of a relationship through unimaginable hardships.

Delighting audiences in Union County, Lucy Hoy enthusiastically returns to The Avalon Theatre stage, a venue she considers an artistic home. "It's such a unique story, bringing real letters between two people to life... It's a true story about a very important time in history, and I think everyone will bring something away from the show when they come see it," Hoy said. Audiences may recognize her from The Avalon Theatre's recent production of Steel Magnolias, where she starred as Shelby.

Matthew Benedek, making his Avalon Theatre debut, is well known on Columbus-area stages, with credits including Gerry Goffin in Beautiful, as well as performances in Merrily We Roll Along and Ragtime. "You'll connect with the characters," said Benedek, "because they're very human... and I feel like everyone can see a part of themselves in it."

More than a romance, Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise is a moving reflection on patience, courage, humor, and the enduring human need for connection. By turns charming and poignant, the production celebrates the quiet heroism found in loving someone from afar - and the extraordinary power of the written word.

There are only four opportunities to see this limited-run production: Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 13 and under, available online.