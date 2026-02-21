Faith Prince to Win Provincetown CabaretFest’s 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Provincetown CabaretFest's new leadership, spearheaded by incoming Producing Artistic Director David Rhodes, announced the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be Tony Award Winner Faith Prince.

Joining Prince as both Headliner Performers and Master Class Leaders will be Tony Nominee Sally Mayes, Broadway's Anthony Murphy, Broadway's Jayke Workman, Carol Montgomery, Nicolas King, Cabaret Legend Sidney Meyers, The Bad Judies, Mardie Millet and Michael Garin, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Jake Oswell, Zoe Lewis and Jo Hull Brisbane. In keeping with the mission to foster up-and-coming Cabaret superstars, returning students, Lauren Schultes, Josh Redmond, Faith Kasparian, Stephanie Cotton-Snell and President of The Boston Association of Cabaret Artists (BACA), Jim Keating will also present thirty minute Spotlight Show. Tracy Stark and Tom La Mark will be the festival's returning Music Directors.

Provincetown CabaretFest will take place June 8-14 in Provincetown, MA, with a thematic nod to The American Songbook of the 30's and 40's. Throughout the week the festival will present Master Classes, Workshops, Panel Discussions, Special Events as well as the Headliner and Student Spotlight Shows. Headliner shows will take place at Provincetown's legendary Post Office Cabaret with Gifford House's Wilde Playhouse as the home base for classes and Student Spotlight Shows.

Master Class Passes and Show Tickets are available on the Provincetown CabaretFest website. There is also a Donation Page for those interested in supporting the festival with tax deductible contributions via the 501(C) 3 fiscal sponsor The Boston Association of Cabaret Artists (BACA). All donations will go directly to supporting Provincetown CabaretFest.