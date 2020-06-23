Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, July 4, 2020

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, July 4, 2020"3013" - DON'T miss donkeys giving chase, a teen who thinks her face has been removed after dental surgery, and two little girls saying a traumatic goodbye to their tablet on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SATURDAY, JULY 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/16/20)

In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 27, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV: AMERICA, THIS IS YOU! on ABC - Saturday, June 27, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, July 12, 2020