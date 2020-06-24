Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, July 11, 2020
"3015" - DON'T miss a scuba diver being pranked with a rubber snake, a cat that attacks its owner every time she sings a lullaby and a little girl who has a surprising reaction to getting her ears pierced, on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SATURDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/15/20)
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
