Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, August 1, 2020

"3020" - Tune in to see birthday blunders, including a little girl who wishes her birthday occurred every year, dogs with human hands and a little boy with bubbles coming out of his mouth who denies taking a taste of shampoo, on ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos," SATURDAY, AUG. 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/31/20)

In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.