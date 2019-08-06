Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Saturday, August 24, 2019

"pilot" - They say friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things; and that's true for a group of friends from Boston who bond under unexpected circumstances on "A Million Little Things," airing SATURDAY, AUG. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies by suicide, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 09/26/18)



"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Tristan Byon as Theo Saville.



Guest starring Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.



The episode "pilot" was written by DJ Nash and directed by James Griffiths.



DJ Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. "A Million Little Things" is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





