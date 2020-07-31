Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, July 31, 2020
The episode airs from 9:01 – 11:00 p.m. EDT.
Lisa Stasi and her 4-month-old daughter, Tiffany, mysteriously vanished in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1985. When police charged serial killer John Robinson in 2000 with murdering multiple women, including Stasi, they began piecing together what happened to the lost infant.
They discovered John took Tiffany, forged adoption papers and gave her to his brother and sister-in-law who, knowing nothing of the true circumstances, thought it was a legal adoption and renamed her Heather Tiffany Robinson.
Now, almost 20 years since Heather learned her real identity, she broke her silence to "20/20" co-anchor Amy Robach. She opened up about finding out the horrific truth at age 15; her uneasy feelings about her serial killer uncle growing up; and life now, including her quest to find out what happened to her biological mother. John is currently on DEATH ROW in Kansas and is appealing his conviction.
"20/20" airs Friday, July 31 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 10/4/19)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
