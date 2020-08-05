Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, August 7, 2020
The episode airs from 9:01 – 11:00 p.m. EDT.
After Christopher Smith abruptly vanished from Southern California, email messages supposedly from him continued to land in the inboxes of his friends and family for months afterward, assuring them he was safe and traveling the world. Although initially believable, the emails gradually became stranger and stranger, alarming those close to him. Eventually authorities uncovered the sinister truth that Smith's business partner, Edward Shin, murdered him and then hatched an elaborate plan, including the fake emails, to cover it up. The two-hour "20/20" tells the complicated tale of how authorities carefully connected the dots, which landed Shin in prison for life. ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman sat down for an extensive jailhouse interview with Shin, who opened up about killing Smith; his shady past; and why he's remained silent about the location of Smith's body, a burning question authorities are still trying to answer. The program also features access to the investigative case file and interviews with those close to the story. "20/20" airs Friday, Aug. 7 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 1/24/20)
The full dramatic story is also told in "20/20"'s multipart podcast "Cutthroat Inc.," hosted by Gutman. The podcast is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Luminary, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
The podcast is produced by ABC Audio, producers of the No. 1-rated "The Dropout," "Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein," "Have You Seen This Man?" and "A Killing on the Cape" podcasts. Terri Lichstein is executive producer.
