Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, April 10, 2020

After a three-year investigation by ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, "20/20" and "Nightline" present "The Dropout," which reports on the captivating story of SILICON VALLEY star Elizabeth Holmes and her technology company, Theranos. Once the youngest self-made female billionaire, Holmes' company and its nearly $10 billion valuation came crashing down amid accusations of massive fraud.

In "The Dropout," Jarvis chronicles the twists and turns of Holmes' rise and fall featuring interviews with and deposition tapes from central figures of the story. After a special preview on "Nightline" last year and the No. 1-ranked ABC News podcast, the two-hour "20/20" airs Friday, April 10 (9:01 - 11:00 pm EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 3/15/19)

ABC News' "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Steven Baker is executive producer for "Nightline."





