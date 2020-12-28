Scoop: Coming Up on a Preview Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, January 3, 2021
The show airs at 8:31 p.m. ET.
New animated comedy THE GREAT NORTH follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman, "Parks and Recreation," "Making It"), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate, BOB'S BURGERS), whose artistic dreams lead her away from THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth"); his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan, "The Daily Show"); Judy's middle brother, HAM (Paul Rust, "Love"); and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla, "A Simple Favor"). While the children's mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights. In tonight's special preview episode, the family's plans to celebrate Judy's 16th birthday on THE FAMILY fishing boat go awry after a moose breaks into the Tobin's home in the all-new "Sexi Moose Adventure" special preview episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-101) (TV-14 D, L) THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also serves as executive producer. Animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.
