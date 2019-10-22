Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, November 7, 2019
11/07/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Will (Eric McCormack) discovers a way to finally get back at Jack (Sean Hayes) for years of relentlessly mocking his hairline. Grace (Debra Messing) is determined to prove to Mrs. Timmer (guest star Livia Treviño) she's strong enough to handle the challenges of being a single mother. Karen (Megan Mullally) gets an invite to Stan's old poker game, and squares off against Stanley's brother, Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt).
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The 11th and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.
"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.
