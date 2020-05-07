Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Thursday, May 21, 2020

"In The Hot Seat: Dr. Phil, Kaitlin Olson and Lauren Lapkus" - DR. PHIL continues his run in support of his charity When Georgia Smiled. Kaitlin Olson steps up to play for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Lauren Lapkus takes her shot at the grand prize for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing THURSDAY, MAY 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.





"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.

