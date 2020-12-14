Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, January 3, 2021

"In the Hot Seat: Rebel Wilson and Amanda Peet" - Rebel Wilson continues her winning streak for The School of St Jude Tanzania, and Amanda Peet jumps in the hot seat for the charity Big Sunday on a new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire."

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC. Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize.

In addition to lifelines "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can.