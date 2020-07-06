Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
"Date Night" - Bill and Jo reluctantly ask Sandy to babysit after Chuy and Brie convince them to join their weekly date night. Bill and Jo discover they're a bit rusty at romance, while Sandy discovers she's a bit rusty at parenting on an all-new episode of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Natalie Ceballos as Brie Rodriguez.
"Date Night" is written by Chadd Gindin and directed by Mark Cendrowski.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
