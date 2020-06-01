Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt host the all-new, high-octane competition game show ULTIMATE TAG. The premise is simple: each week competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. The contestants come packed with skill and heart, but it will take confidence to outrun the Taggers in the all-new "Every Second Counts" episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, June 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ULT-104) (TV-PG L)
Co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase.
Each week, competitors - who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes - must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, all for one simple goal: don't get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.
Chasing the contestants every step of the way are a variety of resident "professional" Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of jaw-dropping athletic skills. These Taggers are intermittently released into the course, and only those contestants who can outlast them the longest will secure their place in the championship game and a chance at a huge cash prize.
ULTIMATE TAG is produced by Znak & Co. Natalka Znak, Conrad Green and JJ Watt serve as executive producers.
