Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on THE CW - Thursday, August 15, 2019
INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE - A devoted nanny fights to protect the autistic child in her care during a horrifying home invasion. Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Leon Hendrix III, Sehaj Sethi and Stephanie Adams-Santos (#104). Original airdate 8/15/2019.
Contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.
Inspired by the viral fan fiction, "Two Sentence Horror Stories" is an award-winning, original scripted horror anthology series. Debuting on The CW on August 8, 2019, each standalone story taps into the expansive world of the horror genre, pressing universal primal fears filtered through the anxieties of a connected and racially diverse generation.
Created by writer/director/producer Vera Miao, each half-hour episode offers a distinct and popular horror subgenre experience while tackling today's most relevant and topical social issues. Developed from the award-winning digital short-form series, Miao assembled an impressive writers room for the half-hour version with a creative team who found a personal connection to her vision of refreshing the horror genre.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HYPNOTIZE ME on THE CW - Friday, August 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, August 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, August 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on THE CW - Thursday, August 15, 2019
Contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.
Inspired by the viral fan fiction, "Two Sentence Horror Stories" is an award-winning, original scripted horror anthology series. Debuting on The CW on August 8, 2019, each standalone story taps into the expansive world of the horror genre, pressing universal primal fears filtered through the anxieties of a connected and racially diverse generation.
Created by writer/director/producer Vera Miao, each half-hour episode offers a distinct and popular horror subgenre experience while tackling today's most relevant and topical social issues. Developed from the award-winning digital short-form series, Miao assembled an impressive writers room for the half-hour version with a creative team who found a personal connection to her vision of refreshing the horror genre.