Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, May 7, 2020

"Cause of Death" - Tommy and her inner circle fight back against an LAPD and city government conspiracy to have her removed as police chief, on TOMMY, Thursday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.





Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."