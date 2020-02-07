Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, February 27, 2020
"19 Hour Day" - Tommy must decide how to deploy the LAPD's resources when a climate change protest brings riots and a bomb threat at the same time as a mudslide shuts down a major freeway, on TOMMY, Thursday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Saturday, February 29, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, February 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 17, 2020