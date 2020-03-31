Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, April 9, 2020

"The Swatting Game" - Tommy and the LAPD race to find an online "swatter," a digital criminal targeting the LAPD and a rising online gamer by making dangerous fake 911 calls. As Tommy deploys the department's full resources to the search, the perpetrator threatens to reveal private information about members of the police force, on TOMMY, Thursday, April 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.





Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."