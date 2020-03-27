Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020
"Vic" - Tommy faces a political powder keg when racial tension arises between the LAPD and the African American community, following the murder of a notable community activist. While the victim's death initially looks to be a gang-related hit connected to his past, his death soon seems linked to a local dispute over highly coveted real estate, on TOMMY, Thursday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.
A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.
Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
