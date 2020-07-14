Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, July 16, 2020
"509 (Ashanti, Gary Cole, Michael Ealy, Sherri Shepherd)" - Singer Ashanti and actors Gary Cole and Michael Ealy, and Sherri Shepherd make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, JULY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) This week's contestant panel serves up a champion trick-shot artist, a menu engineer, the first Hooters Girl, someone who had a spider living in their ear and the person who made "The Floss" dance famous. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
