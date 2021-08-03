Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, August 22, 2021

pixeltracker

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement.

Aug. 3, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, August 22, 2021 Caroline Rhea, Deon Cole and Adam Pally make up the celebrity panel. Take a deep dive into this week's episode with a nutty group that includes a peanut artist, a blues musician, a bug baker, an aquanaut and a breakup coach. (TV-PG, DL)

Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level.

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement.

One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Charlie Franklin Photo
Charlie Franklin
Aaron Lazar Photo
Aaron Lazar
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

From This Author TV Scoop