Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY on ABC - Wednesday, May 20, 2020
"The Wonderful World of Disney" returns with the broadcast world debut of Disney's Academy Award®-nominated "Moana," WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Disney's epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers THE ONE thing she's always sought: her own identity. (TV-PG)
ABC is your broadcast ticket to Disney magic moments at home this summer with the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney" presenting several iconic feature films. For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, beloved titles, currently available on Disney+, will be shown in prime time on ABC. Additional titles include Marvel Studios' "Thor: The Dark World," Academy Award-winning films "Up" from Disney and Pixar and Disney's "Big Hero 6."
Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, May 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, May 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GENETIC DETECTIVE on ABC - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
ABC is your broadcast ticket to Disney magic moments at home this summer with the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney" presenting several iconic feature films. For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, beloved titles, currently available on Disney+, will be shown in prime time on ABC. Additional titles include Marvel Studios' "Thor: The Dark World," Academy Award-winning films "Up" from Disney and Pixar and Disney's "Big Hero 6."
Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.