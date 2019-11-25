Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

12/10/2019 (09:01PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : In the live semi-final results show, three artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom two artists will be eliminated, while the middle three artists will compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.

Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.