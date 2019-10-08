Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, October 14, 2019
10/14/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Monday) : The "Blind Auditions" come to an end as the superstar coaches finalize their teams. The "Battle Rounds" begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses, Normani (Team Kelly), Darius Rucker (Team Blake), Usher (Team Legend) and will.i.am (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the "Knockout Rounds." Each coach has one save and one steal available during the "Battles."
The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.
Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
