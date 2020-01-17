Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, February 6, 2020
"The Wade Beneath My Wings" - Wade convinces Forrest to take his career advice, and the results are disastrous. Also, Ben lands a lucrative opportunity for his company, but Michelle is uncomfortable embracing their success, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Feb. 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Sunday, February 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, February 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, on CBS - Monday, February 3, 2020
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.