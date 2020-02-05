Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, February 20, 2020
"The Client" - When Wade lands a job for Denny (Donal Logue), a newly divorced, wealthy client, he realizes Denny is only interested in using Wade to meet women. Also, Meg (Nicole Byer) applies her expertise as an accountant to get Wade's finances on track, and Forrest and Delia attempt to clear the tension between them by having an argument, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Feb. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on NBC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.