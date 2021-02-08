Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, February 14, 2021

The late Marcia Wallace makes a guest appearance in the episode.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, February 14, 2021Bart finds his old teacher's diary and learns a surprising secret. Then, Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise in the all-new "Diary Queen" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3205) (TV-PG L, V)

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 32nd season this year and will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Olivia Colman, HANNIBAL Buress, Ben Platt and Michael Palin.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century FOX Film Corporation

