Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
When a prison doctor believes a DEATH ROW inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him. Meanwhile, Devon sees a traveling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American healthcare, and Kit and Bell meet with the Georgia Governor in the all-new "The Chimera" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The compelling medical drama THE RESIDENT follows THE DOCTORS and nurses at Chastain Memorial Park Hospital. They work tirelessly to solve intricate medical cases, stopping at nothing to save their patients while facing challenges in their own lives.
Season Five was a tumultuous journey, as our heroes at Chastain weathered several storms, including the devastating loss of the beloved Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin. Now, entering a cutting-edge and electrifying sixth season, the STAKES are at an all-time high. This season, pertinent topics are touched upon that push our characters to the limit while fighting for their patients' lives. The season kicks off six months after we've last seen our heroes at Chastain. Chastain's quality of care is put at risk and it's up to our doctors to shine a light on the effects political corruption has on the healthcare system.
In the season premiere, DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) cozies up with his new love interest. Who will it be, DR. BILLIE SUTTON (Jessica Lucas) or DR. KINCAID (CADE) SULLIVAN (Kaley Ronayne)? Conrad's journey continues as he balances his new love life, single fatherhood and saving patients at Chastain. Elsewhere, we're catapulted into a gripping medical emergency for PADMA DEVI (guest star Aneesha Joshi) and her unborn twins, that will showcase the skills of Chastain's new top pediatric surgeon, DR. IAN SULLIVAN (Andrew McCarthy), as he hides a dark secret surrounding addiction. If Ian's secret leaks, it can cost him his job and his relationship with his daughter, Cade. Stepping into fatherhood, we'll see another side of the "Raptor" or DR. AJ AUSTIN (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) as he supports Padma all the way. The power couple DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) and DR. LEELA DEVI (Anuja Joshi) shine as Devon leads his own clinical trials and Leela is appointed Chief Resident. Chastain's CEO, DR. KIT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Leeves), feels the stress of running a hospital when resources are low, and a new potential governor threatens to cut Chastain's funding, all while supporting her love DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood) through his battle with MS. This is a season of renewal and transformation for THE DOCTORS at Chastain as they step into new phases of their personal and professional lives.
THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Television. The series' executive producers include Amy Holden Jones, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory and Matt Czuchry.
Watch a preview video FROM the new episode here:
The compelling medical drama THE RESIDENT follows THE DOCTORS and nurses at Chastain Memorial Park Hospital. They work tirelessly to solve intricate medical cases, stopping at nothing to save their patients while facing challenges in their own lives.
Season Five was a tumultuous journey, as our heroes at Chastain weathered several storms, including the devastating loss of the beloved Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin. Now, entering a cutting-edge and electrifying sixth season, the STAKES are at an all-time high. This season, pertinent topics are touched upon that push our characters to the limit while fighting for their patients' lives. The season kicks off six months after we've last seen our heroes at Chastain. Chastain's quality of care is put at risk and it's up to our doctors to shine a light on the effects political corruption has on the healthcare system.
In the season premiere, DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) cozies up with his new love interest. Who will it be, DR. BILLIE SUTTON (Jessica Lucas) or DR. KINCAID (CADE) SULLIVAN (Kaley Ronayne)? Conrad's journey continues as he balances his new love life, single fatherhood and saving patients at Chastain. Elsewhere, we're catapulted into a gripping medical emergency for PADMA DEVI (guest star Aneesha Joshi) and her unborn twins, that will showcase the skills of Chastain's new top pediatric surgeon, DR. IAN SULLIVAN (Andrew McCarthy), as he hides a dark secret surrounding addiction. If Ian's secret leaks, it can cost him his job and his relationship with his daughter, Cade. Stepping into fatherhood, we'll see another side of the "Raptor" or DR. AJ AUSTIN (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) as he supports Padma all the way. The power couple DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) and DR. LEELA DEVI (Anuja Joshi) shine as Devon leads his own clinical trials and Leela is appointed Chief Resident. Chastain's CEO, DR. KIT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Leeves), feels the stress of running a hospital when resources are low, and a new potential governor threatens to cut Chastain's funding, all while supporting her love DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood) through his battle with MS. This is a season of renewal and transformation for THE DOCTORS at Chastain as they step into new phases of their personal and professional lives.
THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Television. The series' executive producers include Amy Holden Jones, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory and Matt Czuchry.
Watch a preview video FROM the new episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALASKA DAILY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ALASKA DAILY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! When someone FROM Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Watch a video trailer of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! The STATION 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond. “Attack Ad” was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! “Rhinestones and Roses” was written by David Guarascio and directed by Princess Monique. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ALASKA DAILY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! When someone FROM Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Watch a video trailer of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! The STATION 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond. “Attack Ad” was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! “Rhinestones and Roses” was written by David Guarascio and directed by Princess Monique. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!