Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, February 10, 2020
"Welcome to the Bad Review" - Dave puts his professional conflict mediator skills to the test when he offers to help Calvin find out why his employees are quitting. Also, Marty devises an elaborate plan to help him earn a date with his new upstairs neighbor, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 10 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.
Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town.
Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin's gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him.
Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.
