THE MOODYS is a single-camera comedy series that follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MOODYS on FOX - Thursday, April 15, 2021 Sean Sr. copes with ill feelings after being benched on his hockey team right before the SOUTH SIDE Championship game. Meanwhile, Ann has her first session as a psychologist and THE FAMILY sees more of her mentor, Grace (guest star Nadia Dajanin). Sean and Marco deal with their first business failure together, while Bridget thinks about an awkward moment in the all-new "Episode 204" episode of THE MOODYS airing Thursday, April 15 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDS-204) (TV-14 D, L, S)

THE MOODYS is a single-camera comedy series that follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. The Moody family includes SEAN SR. (Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and comedian Denis Leary, "Rescue Me"); his wife, ANN (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects"); and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and the "failure-to-launch."

The series picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement - road trips across the country in an RV with Ann, while Sean Jr. takes over THE FAMILY HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria, "Deadly Class"), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, THE MOODYS are all under the same roof. Yep, one big, happy family. Season Two guest stars include Gerry Dee ("Mr. D"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow") and more.

From CBS Studios and FOX Entertainment, THE MOODYS is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins also serve as executive producers. THE MOODYS is based on the Jungle Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series "A Moody Christmas," and made its network debut on FOX as a comedy event series during the 2019 holiday season.

