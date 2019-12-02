Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MOODYS on FOX - Monday, December 9, 2019

Christmas caroling is a Moody tradition that Sean Sr. does not take lightly. However, when an unexpected guest shows up to the Moody house, caroling takes a hilariously embarrassing turn. Then, Sean Jr. finally agrees to join Sean Sr.'s Moody Heating and AC business, but trouble ensues when a rival company infringes on their territory. Meanwhile, Bridget finds someone in whom to confide, while Dan struggles with the guilt of being interested in cousin Marco's girlfriend, Cora in the all-new "Episode 3 / Episode 4" of THE MOODYS airing Monday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDS-103/MDS-104) (TV-14 D, L)

THE MOODYS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the "perfect" holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others - as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!

The family includes SEAN SR. (Leary), his wife, ANN (Perkins), and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, "Man Seeking Woman," the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents.

The series also features Maria Gabriela de Faria ("Deadly Class"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow"), Kevin Bigley ("Sirens"), Gerry Dee ("Mr. D"), Ulka Simone Mohanty ("The Dinner Bash") and Megan Park ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager").





