Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE INBETWEEN on NBC - Wednesday, August 14, 2019

"MONSTERS AND ANGELS" 08/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien investigate the murder of a young schoolteacher, only to discover that her killer is someone very close to home. Cassie realizes that she must deal with Ed Roven once and for all. TV-14 VCassie Bedford was born with a rare ability.She has visions ... whether she likes it or not. Sometimes Cassie sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future. In addition, sometimes she encounters unsettled spirits who need her help.When her father, Det. Tom Hackett, and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante, need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of the city's most challenging cases.From writer/executive producer Moira Kirland ("Castle," "Madam Secretary") comes this suspenseful, new character-driven procedural drama.The series stars Harriet Dyer ("Cassie"), Justin Cornwell ("Damien Asante"), Anne-Marie Johnson ("Lt. Swanstrom"), Cindy Luna ("Det. Maria Salinas"), Chad James Buchanan ("Will"), and Paul Blackthorne ("Tom Hackett").Moira Kirland serves as executive producer along with David Heyman, Nancy Cotton and Matthew Gross. Charlotte Sieling served as executive producer and directed the pilot."The InBetween" is produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio and Heyday Television.