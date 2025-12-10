Signature Theatre Reveals New Spring 2026 Education Programming

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Signature Theatre has revealed a new slate of classes for its education programming this spring and summer. These new offerings will include Acting for All Adults, a fun acting class for beginner and intermediate actors taught by five-time Helen Hayes winner Nancy Robinette; Vocal Technique for Professionals, a three-week group vocal technique course for pre-professional and professional actors taught by vocal instructor Erin Driscoll; Acting Fundamentals for Ages 11 to 14, a crash course in acting basics for students aged 11-14; Jazz Dance for Professionals, a three-week course for adults with prior dance experience; and Debut: A Musical Theater Camp, a summer theater camp for students aged 11-14.

ABOUT SPRING 2026 EDUCATION PROGRAMMING

Acting Fundamentals for Ages 11 to 14

February 10 – April 7 from 6:00PM-7:30PM

Ages 11-14

Whether you’re a first-time actor or a seasoned pro, build confidence and make new friends in this acting crash course for middle school students (ages 11 – 14). Spend the semester learning foundational acting skills through scene work, improvisation exercises and fun theater games.

Tuition: $275; financial aid available

Signature Conservatory

February 4 – April 22 beginning at 7:00PM

Ages 14-18

The Signature Conservatory is a weekly session for the region’s strongest teenage actors to make the move from good actors to great actors. Hone your skills outside of the pressures of the rehearsal room, work with Signature’s acclaimed staff and award-winning affiliated theater artists, prepare for your college audition, and find connections with other young actors.

Tuition: $333; financial aid available

Applications due January 27

Acting for All Adults

March 5 – April 16 from 7:00PM-8:30PM

Ages 18+

Five-time Helen Hayes Award winner Nancy Robinette leads this fun acting course for beginner to intermediate actors. Learn the fundamentals of acting, including how to analyze a script, set objectives and tactics, reacting and finding your character. If you have ever wanted to give acting a try, are returning after a hiatus, or just want to sharpen your skills, this is the class for you!

Tuition: $215; financial aid available

Vocal Technique for Professionals

April 6 – April 20 from 7:00PM-9:00PM

Ages 18+

Whip out your songbook and join award-winning actor and vocal instructor Erin Driscoll for a three-week group vocal technique intensive for professionals. Each week, receive productive coaching as you sing solo and with classmates, while enjoying a safe space to ask questions and brush up on healthy, beautiful singing.

Tuition: $220; financial aid available

Jazz Dance for Professionals

February 23 – March 9 from 7:00-9:00PM

Ages 18+

Improve your jazz dance technique in this three-week course for dancers with prior experience. Dancer and choreographer Maurice Johnson will lead you through complex choreography while focusing on style, musicality and refining your skills.



Tuition: $90 for all three classes

ABOUT SUMMER 2026 EDUCATION PROGRAMMING

Debut: A Musical Theater Camp

June 22 – June 26

Ages 11-14

In the tradition of Signature’s popular Stage One and Overtures programs, Signature is proud to have Debut join its educational family. This new program, aimed at burgeoning performers ages eleven to fourteen, will help these performers down their path to theatrical greatness. And it promises to be fun!

Tuition: $400; financial aid available

Registration opens in January 2026

Stage One

July 20 – July 31

Ages 14-17

A two-week workshop that gives the aspiring musical theater student an in-depth experience in the world of professional musical theater.

Tuition: $957

In-person auditions on February 7 at 10AM

Overtures

June 8 – June 20

For college students and recent graduates

Overtures is a two-week intensive training program designed to provide students with the necessary training to work professionally in musical theater.

Tuition: $1,758; financial aid available

In-person auditions on January 31 at 10AM

Pricing and registration information can be found at SigTheatre.org.