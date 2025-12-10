Trinity Rep Adds Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trinity Repertory Company has added performances of A Christmas Carol on Tuesday, December 30 at 2 pm and Thursday, January 1 at 12 pm. Tickets are now available online.

A perennial holiday favorite, Trinity Rep reimagines A Christmas Carol each year under a new director, cast, and creative team. The theater's 49th iteration of the classic story has sold out nearly all remaining performances in December, with limited availability for single seats and paired seats on select dates at the end of the month. The decision to add new performances will allow up to 550 more people to experience the magic of the timeless tale.

Directed by former Trinity Rep Artistic Director, Academy Award-nominee, and Emmy Award-winner Richard Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins, this year's A Christmas Carol has also been met with critical acclaim. “Using twirling fabric, pixie dust, sleight of hand and other clever tricks, the cast leaves audiences spellbound in a way that few shows can do these days,” wrote Sue McDonald in a review of the production for The Providence Journal. “This production of A Christmas Carol is wonderfully magical and inspiring. And, while the show is always a holiday essential, it feels even more necessary this year.”

The cast of this year's production features resident company member Stephen Thorne as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside fellow company members Mauro Hantman and Taavon Gamble; Brown University/Trinity Rep MFA Program students Kayla Bennett, Evie Dumont, and Henry Nwaru; and guest artists Jeff Church, Nate Dendy, Alison Russo, and Gillian Williams. The eight members of the children's cast, selected from open auditions in the fall, are Hadley Boyle (Seekonk, MA), Felese Kparyea (Cranston, RI), Tess Loezos (Cranston, RI), Joshua Pitts-Wiley (North Providence, RI), Aria Razza (West Warwick, RI), Salvador Rivera Scotti (Cranston, RI), Elena Rose Taveras (Providence, RI), and Gabriel Taveras (Cranston, RI).

A Christmas Carol is presented by Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses. Amica Insurance is the production's supporting sponsor, with additional support from Navigant Credit Union. Trinity Rep's 2025-26 Season is sponsored by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) with supporting sponsorship by the Providence Tourism Council. Southwest Airlines is the official airline of Trinity Rep

Rhode Island Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Stadium Theatre) 13.1% of votes 2. THE LITTLE MERMAID (Stadium Theatre) 11% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Stadium Theatre) 10.4% of votes Vote Now!