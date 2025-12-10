 tracker
Video: A CHRISTMAS STORY at San Diego Musical Theatre

The musical is now running through December 29.

By: Dec. 10, 2025



Check out all new clips of A Christmas Story at San Diego Musical Theatre! Get your tickets for SDMT's "A Christmas Story" now. The musical is now running through December 29.

The story from a cherished movie classic that's enchanted millions is now a musical spectacular. In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas-a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream.

A Christmas Story, The Musical! is a holiday entertainment that captures a simpler time in America with delicious wit and a heart of gold.



