Video: A CHRISTMAS STORY at San Diego Musical Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out all new clips of A Christmas Story at San Diego Musical Theatre! Get your tickets for SDMT's "A Christmas Story" now. The musical is now running through December 29.

The story from a cherished movie classic that's enchanted millions is now a musical spectacular. In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas-a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream.

A Christmas Story, The Musical! is a holiday entertainment that captures a simpler time in America with delicious wit and a heart of gold.

San Diego Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WULFEATER (Tenth Avenue Arts Center) 14.2% of votes 2. SHREK (Carlsbad Community theater) 10% of votes 3. FOOTLOOSE (A-List Theatre) 7.9% of votes Vote Now!