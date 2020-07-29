Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS on CBS - Friday, July 31, 2020
The Episode Airs From 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT
"Mining Internet Gold" - Crazy skills, outlandish pranks and a huge dose of fun are featured on THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, Friday, July 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Host Cedric the Entertainer surprises a married couple who were forced to cancel their large wedding but still manage to create a touching video of their first dance, in the second of four new specials showcasing the next generation of home videos in the age of social distancing.
THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS returned on July 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS' hit comedy THE NEIGHBORHOOD, the new one-hour episodes will air each Friday through August 14, and showcase the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing.
The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months. In May, CBS aired THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS, also hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which featured video moments created during our communal quarantine, and provided an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. All of THE SPECIALS will be filmed with minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.
THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for JUMA Entertainment are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.
