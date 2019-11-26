Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Monday, December 9, 2019





The holiday magic continues with two new back-to-back episodes of "The Great Christmas Light Fight," MONDAY, DEC. 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Produced by Fremantle, the immensely popular series features returning celebrity judges-lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak.Season seven of the holiday hit will once again showcase the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer! In each one-hour episode, four families with dazzling household displays will compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy. This season, viewers will also be treated to a second round of the special "heavyweights" episode, featuring light shows so massive they extend well beyond household frames. Additionally, peek inside featured family homes for an impressive batch of unique interior Christmas displays, as judges Oosterhouse and Nayak lead the way in another year of over-the-top holiday cheer."703" (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) - Kicking off the long-awaited "heavyweights" division episode with spectacular holiday displays is the Bentley family with "Bentleyville," a 22-acre decorated city park with 5 million lights, over 200 enormous wireframes and the tallest man-made mega tree in the country, standing at 128 ft tall in Duluth, Minnesota; the Winter family with "Cambria Christmas Market," a Germany meets California whimsical display, filled with gift shops and food stalls, plus an enchanted forest spread over 25 acres featuring larger-than-life ornaments, a replica of the Golden Gate bridge and more in Cambria, California; the An family with "Magical Winter Lights," one of the most unique displays to ever be seen on the show, combining the traditional American Christmas with the ancient Chinese light festival, made entirely of delicate, intricately designed Chinese lanterns, including a "Light Fight" record-breaking 6 million lights on 20 acres in Houston, Texas; and Kenny Irwin with "Robolights," an industrial Christmas land made out of robots built from recycled materials, including a candy cane palace, a tower of gifts, amusement park rides turned into sculptures, a 10,000 watt robot sculpture, and a Santa ditching his sleigh for a spicy masala chuck wagon stagecoach in Palm Springs, California. Who will walk away with $50,000 and the coveted Christmas Light trophy? Tune in to watch judge Taniya Nayak make the decision on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight!""706" (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - In the second episode of the evening, four festive families showcase their displays, including the Nagy family with their high energy, high-tech light show dedicated to their dog, Prince, and packed with a towering joy sign retrofitted with color-changing pixel lights, a ballet of snowflakes on the roof and Mr. Frost, an interactive talking snowman made from a 6 ft tall beach ball in Waterford Township, Michigan; the Nirschl family with their heartwarming Christmas display, dedicated to family and all the things they love, including inflatables, a magical archway with over 500,000 lights, and a festive interior entirely covered in Santas in Daytona Beach, Florida; the Maywald family with their magical display, featuring fireworks lighting up nostalgic scenes that will take you to Christmas past, over 300 blow molds, a vintage Christmas storeroom, and DIY favorites like a snowman built from tires in Austin, Texas; and the Banda family with their charming handmade Christmas town, "Northopolis," which includes a PVC pipe and cloth constructed lightweight mobile display that they reassemble every evening during the holiday season, and a bigger-than-life Santa, reindeer and wise men in Weslaco, Texas. Don't miss judge Carter Oosterhouse decide who will win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight.""The Great Christmas Light Fight" comes from Fremantle ("American Idol," "America's Got Talent"). Brady Connell, Max Swedlow (both "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series. Jennifer Mullin is the executive producer for Fremantle.