Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION on ABC - Thursday, December 26, 2019
"Pastry and Cookie Week" - This week's challenges have the six remaining bakers focusing on delicious, flaky and flavorful pastries and holiday cookies perfect for any Christmas celebration when "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 26 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series, which is based on the U.K. hit "The Great British Baking Show," showcases bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named "America's Best Amateur Baker."
"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is hosted by Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams. Three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker and bestselling cookbook author Paul Hollywood ("The Great British Baking Show") return to judge the decadent and delicious treats these bakers will create while sharing advice and commentary in regard to the bakers' technique and skill.
"The Great American Baking Show" is from Love Productions and developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Faye Stapleton and Simon Evans.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Scoop: ABC to Air DISNEY PREP & LANDING 2: NAUGHTY VS. NICE - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Scoop: ABC to Air DISNEY PREP & LANDING - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, December 23, 2019
The series, which is based on the U.K. hit "The Great British Baking Show," showcases bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named "America's Best Amateur Baker."
"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is hosted by Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams. Three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker and bestselling cookbook author Paul Hollywood ("The Great British Baking Show") return to judge the decadent and delicious treats these bakers will create while sharing advice and commentary in regard to the bakers' technique and skill.
"The Great American Baking Show" is from Love Productions and developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Faye Stapleton and Simon Evans.