Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 23, 2020
"Hurt" - In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, MARCH 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, April Cameron as Nurse Hawkes, Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy, Marin Ireland as Vera Bernard, Bentley Green as Casey Taylor, Lesley Boone as Marta Cruz, Kim Hawthorne as Noreen Frank, Avery Konrad as Tamara Krantz, Eric Yue as Carl Dell and Christina Lewall as Kelly Smith.
"Hurt" was written by Liz Friedman and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by Mike Listo.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
