Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, January 27, 2020
"Sex and Death" - Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznik grapple with a terminal cancer patient who is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition. Meanwhile, Dr. Reznik must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman; and Shaun and Carly's relationship reaches a new level of intimacy on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, JAN. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Annette O'Toole as Caroline Reznik, Allen Leech as Ariel Reznik, John Ales as Oliver Thomas and Bonita Friedericy as Bella Thomas.
"Sex and Death" was written by Doris Egan and directed by Steven DePaul.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, January 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Saturday, January 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, January 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DEPUTY on FOX - Thursday, January 23, 2020
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Annette O'Toole as Caroline Reznik, Allen Leech as Ariel Reznik, John Ales as Oliver Thomas and Bonita Friedericy as Bella Thomas.
"Sex and Death" was written by Doris Egan and directed by Steven DePaul.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.