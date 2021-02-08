Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 22, 2021

When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself. Meanwhile, the team treats an inspirational cancer survivor-turned-successful-philanthropist who harbors a dark secret.

Guest starring is Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson as Jordan Allen, Summer Brown as Olivia Jackson and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

"Decrypt" was written by Thomas L. Moran and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by Freddie Highmore.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.