Apr. 12, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 26, 2021 "Waiting" - After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims.

Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Carina Bardo as Elizabeth Rodriguez and Italia Ricci as Taryn Wilkie.

"Waiting" story by Oren Gottfried and teleplay by David Hoselton and David Shore. "Waiting" was directed Gary Hawes.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.


From This Author TV Scoop