Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 18, 2022

While Doctor Andrews treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home, Shaun and team look to Lea's expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken. Meanwhile, the patient's niece, a documentarian, takes an interest in Shaun.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: