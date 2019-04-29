Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FIX on ABC - Monday, May 13, 2019
"Jeopardy!" - Sevvy offers a multimillion dollar reward for anyone with information on Jessica's murder and convinces Ezra to help him follow a lead in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, CJ and Riv hatch a plan to lure in Maya's stalker on "The Fix," MONDAY, MAY 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"The Fix" stars Robin Tunney as Maya Travis, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Severen "Sevvy" Johnson, Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf, Adam Rayner as Matthew Collier, Merrin Dungey as CJ Emerson, Breckin Meyer as Alan Wiest, Marc Blucas as River "Riv" Allgood, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Kampoor and Alex Saxon as Gabe Johnson.
Guest starring is Daniella Alonso as Effy, Robin Givens as Julianne Johnson, Chasten Harmon as Star Johnson, Cranston Johnson as Detective James Meloy, Louise Lombard as Stephanie Reynolds, Erik Palladino as Leo Foster, Michael Cognata as Andre Spencer, Mitchell Edwards as Severen Johnson, Jr. and Sprague Grayden as Brianna Dear.
"Jeopardy!" was written by Corey Miller and directed by Silver Tree.
"The Fix" is executive produced/co-written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. Michael Katleman is an executive producer along with Laurie Zaks, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman from Mandeville TV. "The Fix" is produced by ABC Studios.
"The Fix" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.
