Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii, leading to a heated encounter with Barb. Meanwhile, Becky gives a presentation on addiction to Mark's class. (TV-PG, DL)



Guest starring is Candice Bergen as Barb, Katey Sagal as Louise, Estelle Parson as Bev, Nat Faxon as Neville and Brian Austin Green as Jeff.



"Jeopardé, Sobrieté, and Infidelité" was written by DAVE Caplan, Bruce Helford and Amy Fox, and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.



After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.



The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.