Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Darlene starts to feel the pressures of her new job which result in a health scare. Meanwhile, Dan attempts to help Ben out at the hardware store but the two DON'T always see eye to eye on running the business.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Alexandra Billings as Robin and Fred Savage as Dr. Harding.

"Panic Attacks, Hardware Store and Big Mouth Billy Bass" was written by Bruce Helford, DAVE Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen, and directed by Jude Weng.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.