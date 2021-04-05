Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires.

Guest starring is Alexandra Billings as Robin, Iris Bahr as Rachel, Helen Eigenberg as Jerri Lynn, Andy Fitzgerald as Mr. Davis and Carleton W. Bluford as Seth.

"Cheating, Revelations and A Box of Doll Heads" was written by Bruce Rasmussen and directed by Lynda Tarryk.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.